- The Japanese Yen attracts some dip-buyers despite a divided BoJ Summary of Opinions.
- Disappointing macro data and a positive risk tone also do little to undermine the JPY.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations also act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) turns higher against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and keeps the USD/JPY pair depressed near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The initial market reaction to a divided Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Summary of Opinions and the disappointing macro data from Japan turns out to be short-lived amid bets that the Japanese central bank will stick to its policy normalization path. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions, looming US government shutdown, and trade-related uncertainties lend some support to the safe-haven JPY.
Meanwhile, hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. The latter fails to assist the USD in attracting any meaningful buyers and turns out to be another factor benefiting the lower-yielding JPY. That said, a generally positive risk tone might hold back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the JPY remains to the upside.
Japanese Yen is pressured by BoJ rate hike uncertainty and weaker domestic data
- The Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions from the September meeting, released earlier this Tuesday, showed increasing pressure from hawks to normalise policy. That said, dovish policymakers highlighted uncertainty over inflation dynamics and global grade uncertainties.
- On the economic data front, Retail Sales in Japan fell 1.1% year-on-year in August, marking their first decline since Feb 2022 and the biggest fall since August 2021. Moreover, the reading was well below market expectations of a 1% rise and a 0.4% rise recorded in the previous month.
- A separate government report showed that Japan's Industrial Production declined for the second consecutive month, by 1.2% in August compared to consensus estimates for a 0.7% contraction. The data suggested that businesses remained cautious amid persistent concerns about US tariffs.
- In the latest trade-related developments, the White House announced early Tuesday that US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation adjusting imports of timber, lumber, and derivative products into the US. Meanwhile, imports from the European Union and Japan were capped at 15%.
- Adding to this, domestic political uncertainty continues to fuel speculations that the BoJ will delay raising interest rates further, which fails to assist the Japanese Yen to build on a two-day-old move up against the US Dollar. Any meaningful depreciating move for the JPY, however, seems elusive.
- Traders are still pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoJ in October. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates twice by the year-end. The latter should cap the USD amid the looming US government shutdown and offer support to the lower-yielding JPY.
USD/JPY bulls have the upper hand while above the 200-day SMA near 148.40
The USD/JPY pair finds some support and defends a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart – though they have been losing traction – are holding in positive territory. This, in turn, favors bullish traders and backs the case for additional gains. Any further move up, however, is likely to confront a hurdle near the 149.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow spot prices to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 149.40-149.45 region.
On the flip side, weakness below the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 148.40 region, could pave the way for a slide towards the 148.00 round figure. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 147.50 region en route to the 147.20-147.15 zone. This is followed by the 147.00 mark, which, if broken decisively, might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.
The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.
