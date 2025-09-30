The Japanese Yen attracts some dip-buyers despite a divided BoJ Summary of Opinions.

Disappointing macro data and a positive risk tone also do little to undermine the JPY.

The divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations also act as a headwind for the USD/JPY pair.

The Japanese Yen (JPY) turns higher against a broadly weaker US Dollar (USD) for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and keeps the USD/JPY pair depressed near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The initial market reaction to a divided Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) Summary of Opinions and the disappointing macro data from Japan turns out to be short-lived amid bets that the Japanese central bank will stick to its policy normalization path. Apart from this, rising geopolitical tensions, looming US government shutdown, and trade-related uncertainties lend some support to the safe-haven JPY.

Meanwhile, hawkish BoJ expectations mark a significant divergence in comparison to the growing acceptance that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs twice by the end of this year. The latter fails to assist the USD in attracting any meaningful buyers and turns out to be another factor benefiting the lower-yielding JPY. That said, a generally positive risk tone might hold back the JPY bulls from placing aggressive bets and act as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair. Nevertheless, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the JPY remains to the upside.

Japanese Yen is pressured by BoJ rate hike uncertainty and weaker domestic data

The Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions from the September meeting, released earlier this Tuesday, showed increasing pressure from hawks to normalise policy. That said, dovish policymakers highlighted uncertainty over inflation dynamics and global grade uncertainties.

On the economic data front, Retail Sales in Japan fell 1.1% year-on-year in August, marking their first decline since Feb 2022 and the biggest fall since August 2021. Moreover, the reading was well below market expectations of a 1% rise and a 0.4% rise recorded in the previous month.

A separate government report showed that Japan's Industrial Production declined for the second consecutive month, by 1.2% in August compared to consensus estimates for a 0.7% contraction. The data suggested that businesses remained cautious amid persistent concerns about US tariffs.

In the latest trade-related developments, the White House announced early Tuesday that US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation adjusting imports of timber, lumber, and derivative products into the US. Meanwhile, imports from the European Union and Japan were capped at 15%.

Adding to this, domestic political uncertainty continues to fuel speculations that the BoJ will delay raising interest rates further, which fails to assist the Japanese Yen to build on a two-day-old move up against the US Dollar. Any meaningful depreciating move for the JPY, however, seems elusive.

Traders are still pricing in the possibility of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BoJ in October. In contrast, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates twice by the year-end. The latter should cap the USD amid the looming US government shutdown and offer support to the lower-yielding JPY.

USD/JPY bulls have the upper hand while above the 200-day SMA near 148.40

The USD/JPY pair finds some support and defends a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Adding to this, oscillators on the daily chart – though they have been losing traction – are holding in positive territory. This, in turn, favors bullish traders and backs the case for additional gains. Any further move up, however, is likely to confront a hurdle near the 149.00 mark. A sustained strength beyond will reaffirm the positive outlook and allow spot prices to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 150.00 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 149.40-149.45 region.

On the flip side, weakness below the 200-day SMA, currently pegged near the 148.40 region, could pave the way for a slide towards the 148.00 round figure. Some follow-through selling will negate any near-term positive bias and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the 147.50 region en route to the 147.20-147.15 zone. This is followed by the 147.00 mark, which, if broken decisively, might shift the near-term bias in favor of bearish traders.