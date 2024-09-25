Japanese Yen remains tepid despite a weaker US Dollar, BoJ Meeting Minutes looms

- The Japanese Yen receives downward pressure as traders assess BoJ's policy outlook.
- BoJ Ueda indicated to evaluate market and economic conditions before making any policy adjustments, signaling no urgency for rate hikes.
- The US Dollar faces challenges due to rising dovish sentiment surrounding the Fed’s policy outlook.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) inches lower against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday as investors assess the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy outlook. On Tuesday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda indicated that the central bank has time to evaluate market and economic conditions before making any policy adjustments, signaling that there is no urgency to raise interest rates again.
BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda also noted that Japan's real interest rate remains deeply negative, which is helping to stimulate the economy and drive up prices. Additionally, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed his expectation that the Bank of Japan will take appropriate monetary policy actions while continuing to coordinate closely with the government.
Traders are now focused on the release of the BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes on Thursday, followed by Tokyo’s inflation data on Friday, to provide further guidance on the economic outlook and potential monetary policy moves.
The USD/JPY pair received downward pressure as the US Dollar struggled following weaker consumer confidence data from the United States (US) released on Tuesday, which added to dovish expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its upcoming monetary policy decision.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen remains subdued amid confusion over BoJ policy outlook
- Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman stated on Tuesday that key inflation indicators are still "uncomfortably above" the 2% target, urging caution as the Fed moves forward with interest rate cuts. Despite this, she expressed a preference for a more conventional approach, advocating for a quarter percentage point reduction.
- US Consumer Confidence Index fell to 98.7 in September from a revised 105.6 in August. This figure registered the biggest decline since August 2021.
- The Jibun Bank Japan Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) declined to 52.5 in September, down from a final reading of 52.9 in August, which was the highest in 15 months. Despite this decrease, it marks the eighth consecutive month of growth in private sector activity this year, primarily driven by the service sector. The Services PMI increased to 53.9 in September, up from a final 53.7 in the previous month.
- The S&P Global US Composite PMI grew at a slower rate in September, registering 54.4 compared to 54.6 in August. The Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped to 47.0, indicating contraction, while the Services PMI expanded more than anticipated, reaching 55.4.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said on Monday that he believes there should be and will be additional interest rate cuts in 2024. However, Kashkari expects future cuts to be smaller than the one from the September meeting, per Reuters.
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee noted, “Many more rate cuts are likely needed over the next year, rates need to come down significantly.” Additionally, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Monday that the US economy is close to normal rates of inflation and unemployment and the central bank needs monetary policy to "normalize" as well, per Reuters.
- On Monday, Japan's new "top currency diplomat," Atsushi Mimura, stated in an interview with NHK that the Yen carry trades accumulated in the past have likely been mostly unwound. Mimura cautioned that if such trades were to increase again, it could lead to heightened market volatility. "We are always monitoring the markets to ensure that does not happen," he added.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains near 143.50; aligns with the upper boundary of a descending channel
USD/JPY trades around 143.40 on Wednesday. Analysis of the daily chart shows that the pair is moving within a descending channel, indicating a bearish bias. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is slightly below the 50 level, confirming the bearish sentiment is in play.
On the downside, the USD/JPY pair is currently testing the nine-day EMA at the 143.03 level. A break below this support could prompt the pair to target the 139.58 region, the lowest point since June 2023.
The USD/JPY pair may test the immediate barrier at the upper boundary of the descending channel, around the 144.10 level. A breakout above this resistance could allow the USD/JPY pair to challenge the psychological barrier of 145.00.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.14%
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|-0.03%
|-0.05%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|EUR
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.19%
|0.12%
|0.10%
|0.23%
|0.00%
|GBP
|0.03%
|-0.11%
|0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|-0.04%
|-0.19%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.16%
|CAD
|0.03%
|-0.12%
|-0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.02%
|0.10%
|-0.11%
|AUD
|0.05%
|-0.10%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.08%
|NZD
|-0.06%
|-0.23%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|-0.10%
|-0.13%
|-0.21%
|CHF
|0.14%
|-0.01%
|0.10%
|0.16%
|0.11%
|0.08%
|0.21%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Economic Indicator
BoJ Monetary Policy Statement
At the end of each of its eight policy meetings, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) releases an official monetary policy statement explaining its policy decision. By communicating the committee's decision as well as its view on the economic outlook and the fall of the committee’s votes regarding whether interest rates or other policy tools should be adjusted, the statement gives clues as to future changes in monetary policy. The statement may influence the volatility of the Japanese Yen (JPY) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for JPY, whereas a dovish view is considered bearish.Read more.
Next release: Thu Oct 31, 2024 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6900 after softer Australian CPI data
AUD/USD has turned south below 0.6900 in the Asian session on Wednesday, retreating from yearly highs after the Australian CPI data came in soft and fanned RBA rate cut expectations. The downside, however, appears capped by China's stimulus optimism.
USD/JPY consolidates the uptick to 143.50 amid risk appetite
USD/JPY is holding gains below 143.50, despite a weaker US Dollar, in the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair cheers the Chinese stimulus-led risk-on mood, weighing down on the safe-haven Japanese Yen. The focus shifts to Fedspeak and BoJ Minutes.
Gold price stands tall near record high, overbought RSI warrants caution for bulls
Gold price rallied to the $2,664-2,665 region on Tuesday, hitting yet another record high amid rising bets for a more aggressive policy easing by the Federal Reserve and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Ethereum begins consolidation amid rising exchange reserve
Ethereum is down 0.5% on Tuesday following the Securities and Exchange Commission delaying its decision on BlackRock's application to list and trade options contracts on the iShares Ethereum Trust.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.