Japanese Yen remains stable possibly due to verbal intervention by Japan's Kanda

The Japanese Yen (JPY) holds its position, possibly due to verbal intervention by the Japanese authorities. Japan's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, stated on Monday that he would take appropriate measures if there were excessive movements in the foreign exchange market. Kanda cautioned against the negative economic effects of such movements and emphasized his readiness to intervene around the clock if necessary, per Reuters.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, edges higher due to the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials delaying the timing of the first interest rate cut this year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, investors are pricing in nearly 65.9% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, compared to 70.2% a week earlier.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen declines due to the hawkish Fed
- BoJ’s Summary of Opinions from its June monetary policy meeting noted that underlying inflation, measured by the consumer price index (CPI), is expected to increase gradually. In the second half of the projection period, it is likely to be at a level that is generally consistent with the price stability target.
- On Friday, the US Composite PMI for June surpassed expectations, rising to 54.6 from May’s reading of 54.5. This figure marked the highest level since April 2022. The Manufacturing PMI increased to a reading of 51.7 from a 51.3 figure, exceeding the forecast of 51.0. Similarly, the Services PMI rose to 55.1 from 54.8 in May, beating the consensus estimate of 53.7.
- Reuters reported that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida stated on Friday that the central bank would "adjust the degree of monetary support" if the economy and prices align with its forecasts. This signals the bank's readiness to raise interest rates further.
- Japan reaffirmed its commitment on Friday to achieve a primary budget surplus by the next fiscal year. This decision reflects concerns that exiting the ultra-low interest rate environment could increase the government's debt burden, according to Reuters.
- As per a Bloomberg report, Fed Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said on Thursday that the central bank is well-positioned with the necessary firepower for the job, but will learn a lot more over the next several months. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari noted that it will probably take a year or two to get inflation back to 2%.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY remains above 159.50
USD/JPY trades around 159.70 on Monday. Analyzing the daily chart shows a bullish bias, with the pair testing the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern. Moreover, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above the 50 level, suggesting a tendency for upward momentum.
The surpassing of the upper threshold of the ascending channel pattern will reinforce the bullish sentiment and lead the pair to approach the level of 160.32, marked in April as the highest level in over thirty years, which represents a major resistance.
On the downside, the immediate support appears at the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 158.42. A breach below this level could intensify downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair, potentially driving it toward the lower boundary of the ascending channel around the level of 155.60. A break below this level could exert pressure on the pair to test the throwback support around the 152.80 level.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen price today
The table below shows the percentage change of the Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.03%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.04%
|-0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.11%
|EUR
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.01%
|-0.01%
|-0.03%
|0.01%
|-0.07%
|0.00%
|-0.09%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.02%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|JPY
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.05%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.07%
|-0.01%
|NZD
|0.02%
|-0.01%
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|0.00%
|-0.06%
|-0.09%
|CHF
|0.12%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|0.06%
|0.09%
|0.04%
|0.09%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
