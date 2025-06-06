Japanese Yen remains depressed against a broadly stronger USD; focus remains on US NFP report

- The Japanese Yen attracts sellers for the second straight day in reaction to disappointing domestic data.
- The optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks further undermines demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- The divergent BoJ-Fed expectations should limit JPY losses and cap USD/JPY ahead of the US NFP report.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) maintains its offered tone against a broadly stronger US Dollar (USD), with the USD/JPY bulls awaiting a sustained move and acceptance above the 144.00 mark before placing fresh bets. In the meantime, the disappointing release of Japan's Household Spending data, along with the optimism over the resumption of US-China trade talks, undermines the safe-haven JPY. The USD, on the other hand, draws support from repositioning trades ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.
Any further JPY depreciation, however, seems elusive in the wake of the growing acceptance that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue raising interest rates. This marks a big divergence in comparison to expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs further in 2025, which should cap any meaningful USD upside amid US fiscal concerns and benefit the lower-yielding JPY. Apart from this, persistent geopolitical risks should limit JPY losses and hold back traders from placing fresh bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Japanese Yen bulls remain on the sidelines, not ready to give up yet
- Government data released earlier this Friday showed that Japan's Household Spending unexpectedly fell by 0.1% from a year earlier in April as compared to the 2.1% increase recorded in the previous month. On a monthly basis, spending declined more than anticipated, by 1.8% during the reported month.
- The monthly wage data released on Thursday showed that real wages in Japan fell for a fourth consecutive month in April as rising prices continued to outpace pay hikes. This could further undermine private consumption, which contributes to over 50% of Japan’s GDP, and trigger an economic recession.
- The US Treasury Department, in its exchange-rate report to Congress, said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan should continue to proceed with monetary tightening. The report argued that doing so would support a healthier exchange rate and facilitate needed structural adjustments in trade flows.
- Japan reportedly is softening its stance on the 25% US auto tariff and instead is proposing a flexible framework to reduce the rate based on how much countries contribute to the US auto industry. Japan’s chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, is in Washington for the fifth round of talks with US officials.
- Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke on Thursday and agreed that officials from both sides will meet soon for more talks to resolve the ongoing trade war. Trump said that the call was focused almost entirely on trade and resulted in a very positive conclusion.
- The US Dollar remains close to its lowest level since April 22 touched the previous day amid increasing odds of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September. Traders, however, seem reluctant to place aggressive bets around the USD/JPY pair ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report later today.
USD/JPY needs to find acceptance above 144.00, 200-SMA on H4 to back the case for further gains
From a technical perspective, the USD/JPY pair has been oscillating in a familiar range since the beginning of this week, forming a rectangle on the daily chart. Against the backdrop of the downfall from the May monthly swing low, this might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. Moreover, slightly negative oscillators on the daily chart suggest that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Hence, any further move up is more likely to attract fresh sellers near the 144.00 round figure.
This is followed by the weekly high, around the 144.40 region. The latter coincides with the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, which if cleared might shift the bias in favor of bullish traders and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, weakness below the 143.50-143.45 area could be seen as a buying opportunity near the 143.00 round figure. Some follow-through selling, leading to a subsequent slide below the 142.75-142.70 region, could make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to accelerate the downfall to the 142.10 region, or last week's swing low. A convincing break below the latter could make spot prices vulnerable to the recent downward trajectory and slide further to the next relevant support near the 141.60 area en route to sub-141.00 levels.
Economic Indicator
Nonfarm Payrolls
The Nonfarm Payrolls release presents the number of new jobs created in the US during the previous month in all non-agricultural businesses; it is released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The monthly changes in payrolls can be extremely volatile. The number is also subject to strong reviews, which can also trigger volatility in the Forex board. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish, although previous months' reviews and the Unemployment Rate are as relevant as the headline figure. The market's reaction, therefore, depends on how the market assesses all the data contained in the BLS report as a whole.Read more.
Next release: Fri Jun 06, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 130K
Previous: 177K
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
America’s monthly jobs report is considered the most important economic indicator for forex traders. Released on the first Friday following the reported month, the change in the number of positions is closely correlated with the overall performance of the economy and is monitored by policymakers. Full employment is one of the Federal Reserve’s mandates and it considers developments in the labor market when setting its policies, thus impacting currencies. Despite several leading indicators shaping estimates, Nonfarm Payrolls tend to surprise markets and trigger substantial volatility. Actual figures beating the consensus tend to be USD bullish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1400 after US NFP data
EUR/USD loses its traction and trades below 1.1400 in the second half of the day on Friday. The pair struggles to build on the ECB-inspired gains and looks to end the week little changed as the US Dollar (USD) benefits from the better-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls reading for May.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3550 as markets assess US jobs data
GBP/USD remains under mild selling pressure and fluctuates below 1.3550 in the American trading hours on Friday. The US Dollar holds the upper hand on the upbeat employment data for May, making it difficult for the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold declines below $3,350 on renewed USD strength
Gold stays on the back foot and trades slightly below $3,350 in the American session. The US Dollar gains some positive traction as markets lean toward a Fed policy hold in July after the May report, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower heading into the weekend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP wobble as recession fears resurface
The cryptocurrency market capitalization drops 4% to $3.3 trillion amid growing concerns about tariffs and global trade. Bitcoin rebounds after testing support slightly above $100,000, reflecting weak sentiment in the broader crypto market.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.