Japanese Yen remains stronger due to increased risk aversion

- The Japanese Yen extends gains as traders expect the BoJ to raise rates next week.
- Toshimitsu Motegi, a senior official in the ruling party, urged the BoJ to communicate its plan to normalize monetary policy.
- Media reports indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris has now surpassed 1,976 Democratic delegates, securing the party's presidential nomination.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) extends its gains for the second successive session on Tuesday, which could be attributed to the increased risk aversion. Traders assess the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) next week, where an interest rate hike might be on the table to support the JPY.
Toshimitsu Motegi, a senior official in the ruling party, urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to more clearly communicate its plan to normalize monetary policy through gradual interest rate hikes, highlighting that excessive Yen declines were adversely affecting the economy, according to Reuters. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida added that normalizing the central bank’s monetary policy would support Japan's transition to a growth-driven economy.
The USD/JPY pair faces challenges as the US Dollar (USD) struggles due to rising bets on a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell noted that he is becoming more hopeful about the progress on inflation in recent months. Meanwhile, Fed Governor Christopher Waller stated that the time to lower the policy rate is drawing closer.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen gains ground due to increased aversion
Media reports say that Vice President Kamala Harris has just passed 1,976 Democratic delegates to secure the party's presidential nomination. Harris is now the Democratic Party’s Presumptive Nominee for November’s Presidential Election.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams stated on Friday that the long-term trends that caused declines in neutral interest rates before the pandemic continue to prevail. Williams noted, "My own Holston-Laubach-Williams estimates for r-star in the United States, Canada, and the Euro area are about the same level as they were before the pandemic," according to Bloomberg.
Japan's National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June held steady at 2.8%, matching the previous month's figure and remaining at the highest level since February. Meanwhile, Core CPI inflation rose to 2.6%, slightly above the previous reading of 2.5% but just below the consensus estimate of 2.7%.
JP Morgan has anticipated no rate hike from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in July or at any point in 2024. A July rate increase is not their base case, and they do not expect any hikes for the remainder of 2024. They believe it is too early to adopt a bullish stance on the Yen.
Kazushige Kamiyama, a senior Bank of Japan (BoJ) official and the central bank’s Osaka branch manager, said on Thursday that the BoJ wants to maintain an accommodative monetary environment as much as possible, per Jiji News Agency.
During an interview with Bloomberg News on Tuesday, Donald Trump cautioned Fed Chair Jerome Powell against cutting US interest rates before November’s presidential vote. However, Trump also indicated that if re-elected, he would allow Powell to complete his term if he continued to "do the right thing" at the Federal Reserve.
Last week, BoJ data suggested that authorities may have intervened by purchasing nearly ¥6 trillion on July 11-12. Additionally, data revealed that Japan sold approximately $22 billion in US Treasuries in May to raise dollars, bolstering its reserves for potential foreign exchange market operations, according to Reuters.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY falls to near 156.50
USD/JPY trades around 156.60 on Tuesday. The daily chart analysis shows that the pair is below its nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of 157.75, suggesting short-term downward momentum. Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is below 50, reinforcing a bearish outlook.
The USD/JPY pair may encounter significant support near June’s low of 154.55. A decline below this level could lead to a further drop toward May’s low of 151.86.
On the upside, immediate resistance is at the nine-day EMA of 157.75. A breakout above this level could push the USD/JPY pair toward the resistance around the psychological level of 162.00.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Bank of Japan FAQs
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.
The Bank of Japan has embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy since 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds.
The Bank’s massive stimulus has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy of holding down rates has led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen.
A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices have led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which has exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. Still, the Bank judges that the sustainable and stable achievement of the 2% target has not yet come in sight, so any sudden change in the current policy looks unlikely.
