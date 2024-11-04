Japanese Yen appreciates despite limited liquidity, eyes on US presidential election

- The Japanese Yen rises as the US Dollar depreciates ahead of the US election results on Tuesday.
- JPY liquidity is expected to be limited as the Japanese markets are closed for Sports Day on Monday.
- The US Dollar depreciated due to the release of weaker Nonfarm Payrolls ahead of the Fed decision later this week.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) gains ground on Monday as the US Dollar (USD) declines, possibly driven by rising uncertainty surrounding Tuesday's US presidential election. However, JPY liquidity is somewhat limited due to the closure of Japanese markets for Sports Day, which prevents physical trading of US Treasuries.
The JPY may weaken in the future as political and monetary policy uncertainties grow following last week’s parliamentary majority win by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) coalition, which has created confusion regarding the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policy direction.
However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted in the post-meeting briefing last Thursday that economic risks in the US seem to be decreasing, indicating that this could pave the way for a potential rate hike. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan decided to maintain its policy rate at 0.25%, a move that was widely expected.
The weaker-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for October might have contributed to the decline of the US Dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision later this week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, there is a 99.6% probability that the Fed will implement a quarter-point rate cut in November.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen rises as US Dollar depreciates ahead of US election
- The latest poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris with slight leads in Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, while former President Donald Trump holds a narrow edge in Arizona. The candidates are in close contests in Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania. Conducted from October 24 to November 2, the final New York Times/Siena College poll indicated that all matchups in seven battleground states fall within a 3.5% margin of error.
- US Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 12,000 in October, following a revised September gain of 223,000 (down from 254,000), which fell well short of market expectations of 113,000. Meanwhile, the Unemployment Rate remained steady at 4.1% in October, matching the consensus forecast.
- Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi stated on Friday that he anticipates the Bank of Japan will collaborate closely with the government to implement appropriate monetary policy aimed at achieving its price target in a sustainable and stable manner.
- The headline au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI stood at 49.2 in October, indicating a decline from 49.7 in September. This composite single-figure indicator shows that Japanese manufacturing production continued to decline at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2024, with both output and new order inflows decreasing at more pronounced rates.
- The US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index showed that core inflation increased by 2.7% year-over-year in September. Additionally, Initial Jobless Claims dropped to a five-month low of 216,000 for the week ending October 25, signaling a robust labor market and lessening expectations for imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
- The Bank of Japan decided to keep its short-term interest rate target at 0.25% following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review on Thursday. This decision was in line with market expectations for maintaining stability.
- According to the BoJ Outlook Report for Q3, the central bank plans to continue raising policy rates as long as the economy and prices align with its forecasts, particularly given that real interest rates are currently very low. The Bank of Japan aims to conduct monetary policy with a focus on sustainably and stably achieving its 2% inflation target.
- US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) annualized expanded by 2.8% in Q3, below 3.0% in Q2 and forecasts of 3.0%. The ADP Employment Change report showed that 233,000 new workers were added in October, marking the largest increase since July 2023. This followed an upward revision to 159,000 in September and significantly exceeded forecasts of 115,000.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY trades below 152.00, lower boundary of the ascending channel
The USD/JPY pair trades around 151.80 on Monday. Daily chart analysis suggests a potential weakening of the bullish bias, as the pair has broken below its ascending channel. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 50, indicating that bullish momentum is still present.
In terms of resistance, the USD/JPY pair faces a hurdle at the lower boundary of the ascending channel, located at the 152.90 level. If the pair manages to re-enter this channel, it could aim for the recent high at 153.88 level before the upper channel boundary near 158.90.
On the downside, the 14-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 151.60 level serves as immediate support for the USD/JPY pair, with additional support found around the psychological level of 150.00.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.58%
|-0.54%
|-0.21%
|-0.17%
|-0.75%
|-0.39%
|-0.27%
|EUR
|0.58%
|0.02%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.54%
|-0.02%
|-0.32%
|0.00%
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.09%
|JPY
|0.21%
|0.03%
|0.32%
|0.04%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.24%
|CAD
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|-0.01%
|-0.04%
|-0.38%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.75%
|-0.14%
|-0.13%
|-0.00%
|0.38%
|-0.34%
|-0.22%
|NZD
|0.39%
|0.20%
|0.22%
|-0.02%
|0.24%
|0.34%
|0.13%
|CHF
|0.27%
|0.08%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|0.10%
|0.22%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0900, upside seems limited ahead of US presidential election
EUR/USD appreciates as the US Dollar receives downward pressure following the release of weaker Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The US Dollar may receive support from safe-haven flows amid uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election.
GBP/USD attracts some buyers above 1.2950, US presidential election looms
The GBP/USD pair jumps to near 1.2970 on the softer Greenback during the early Monday. The US Dollar remains under some selling pressure after the weaker US Nonfarm Payrolls data for October, which provides some support to the major pair.
Gold price ticks higher amid US presidential election uncertainty
Gold price trades in positive territory on Monday. The US presidential election risks and the ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions are likely to underpin the yellow metal, a traditional safe-haven asset, in the near term. Nonetheless, the renewed Greenback demand and higher US bond yields might cap the upside for Gold price.
BTC, ETH and XRP decline ahead of US elections
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple all faced resistance at crucial levels ahead of the US Elections, leading to a price decline. As of Monday, they neared key support levels, and a firm close below these marks could signal further declines.
US presidential election outcome: What could it mean for the US Dollar? Premium
The US Dollar has regained lost momentum against its six major rivals at the beginning of the final quarter of 2024, as tensions mount ahead of the highly anticipated United States Presidential election due on November 5.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.