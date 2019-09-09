Japanese investors pile into US Treasuries in July, biggest buying in three years

The latest data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance published on Monday, showed the Japanese investors ramped up their purchases in the US bonds in July, with their net buying hitting the biggest level in three years.
Further Details:
“Japanese investors bought 2.57 trillion yen ($24.8 billion) of U.S. bonds in July, their largest net buying since July 2016, when they bought a record 4.93 trillion yen.
For the first seven month of 2019, they have bought 15.5 trillion yen ($145 billion) of foreign currency bonds, with 7.4 trillion yen in dollars and 6.7 trillion yen in euros.
In July, Japanese investors were net sellers of 23 billion yen of lower-yielding German bonds. They offloaded 227 billion yen of Dutch bonds, the biggest amount since early 2015.
Investment in bonds of higher-yielding euro zone countries continued in July.
Japanese investors bought 514 billion yen of French bonds, 24 billion yen of Italian debt and 34 billion yen of Spanish bonds in July.”
