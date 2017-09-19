Japanese exports surge at fastest in nearly 4 years

Japanese exports surge at fastest in nearly 4 yearsBy Omkar Godbole
Japanese exports surged at the fastest pace in nearly 4 years in August on the back of booming shipments of cars and electronics.
August exports rose 18.1% y/y, beating the estimate of 14.7%. This was the ninth straight month of expansion. Imports rose 15.2% in the year to August, beating the median estimate of an 11.8% increase.
The trade balance came to a surplus of JPY 113.6 billion ($1.02 billion), versus the median estimate of a JPY 93.9 billion surplus.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.