Japan: Topic of auto export restriction to US not raised during talks – Jiji

The Japanese news agency, Jiji, reports the latest comments by the Japanese trade negotiator, Kazuhisa Shibuya, as he says that the topic of the country’s auto export restriction to the US did not come up during talks.

Shibuya noted: “The United States thinks there is a gap between the two nations over trade issues and both nations agreed to continue talks.”

Earlier today, the Japanese Economy Minister Motegi said the current status on tariffs on goods discussed, way is clear for minister-level talks.