Japan set to expand state of emergency to seven additional prefectures

The Japanese government is mulling plans to expand a state of emergency it declared for the Tokyo area to seven additional prefectures on Wednesday, public broadcaster NHK reported.

This comes after the governors of Osaka, Hyogo, Aichi and other hard-hit prefectures requested the government issue the emergency state, in order to curb the virus spread.

The government is likely to hold a meeting with an advisory panel on Wednesday to decide on the expanded state of emergency.

Japan has reported about 298,000 cases and 4,192 deaths so far.

Market reaction

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 103.57, down 0.17% on the day. The spot suffers from the weakness in the US dollar and Treasury yields.