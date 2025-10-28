Japan PM Takaichi wants to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with Trump

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she wants to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with US President Donald Trump.

Key quotes

Was enjoying watching Major League Baseball match with President Trump.

To Trump, thank you for enduring friendship with late PM Shinzo Abe.

Trump contributed to Asia’s peace including Thai-Cambodia deal.

Middle East deal was unprecedented histrical achievement.

I highly value your commitment to world peace and stability.

Ready to promote further collaboration with us to achieve free and open Indo-Pacific.

Will continue to strive as leader of Japan to strengthen Japan’s national power including defence capabilities.

Want to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with Trump.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.32% on the day at 152.40.