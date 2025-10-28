TRENDING:
Japan PM Takaichi wants to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with Trump

Lallalit Srijandorn

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that she wants to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with US President Donald Trump.

Key quotes

Was enjoying watching Major League Baseball match with President Trump.
To Trump, thank you for enduring friendship with late PM Shinzo Abe.
Trump contributed to Asia’s peace including Thai-Cambodia deal.
Middle East deal was unprecedented histrical achievement.
I highly value your commitment to world peace and stability.
Ready to promote further collaboration with us to achieve free and open Indo-Pacific.
Will continue to strive as leader of Japan to strengthen Japan’s national power including defence capabilities.
Want to realise a new golden age of Japan-US alliance with Trump.

Market reaction  

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.32% on the day at 152.40. 

Japanese Yen FAQs

The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.

One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.

Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.

The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

