Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expressing his take on the recent yen intervention, during his appearance on Friday.
Earlier this week, the Japanese leader said that it is “important to link weak yen to economic recovery by reopening inbound tourism, corporate reshoring.”
Key quotes
“Recent sharp, one-sided yen moves undesirable.”
“Japan's intervention last month reflected the view that we cannot turn a blind eye to speculative FX moves.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY shows little to no reaction to PM Kishida’s remarks, trading 0.11% down on the day near 144.90, as of writing.
