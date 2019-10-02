Japan LDP Tax Chief Amari: Japan to act quickly to address any tax hike fallout

After Japanese planned sales tax hike took effect on Tuesday, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Tax Chief Amari responded saying that Japan will act quickly to address any tax hike fallout.

Nothing further is reported on the same.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY holds steady around 107.70, consolidating Tuesday’s steep decline from eight-day tops of 108.46 after the US dollar was broadly dumped on disappointing US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.