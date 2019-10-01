The US factory sector showed its weakest outlook in over 10 years as the China trade war slammed exports and employment.
The purchasing managers’ index from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) turned in a 47.8 score for September, the lowest this gauge has been since June 2009. It was the second month below the 50 demarcation between expansion and contraction. The consensus estimate had been for a rise to 50.1 from August’s 49.1.
Reuters
New orders rose marginally to 47.3 in September from August’s post-recession low of 47.2 but the new export orders index sank to 41.0 from 43.3. Imports came in at 48.1, up 2.1 from August.
Employment fell to its lowest level since January 2016 at 46.3, also its second month of contraction.
Reuters
The indexes for production, supplier deliveries and inventories declined though the price index rose 3.7 points to 49.7.
Manufacturing work had been one of the achievements of the last two years which saw the largest additions to factory payrolls in a generation.
“Global trade remains the most significant issue, as demonstrated by the contraction in new export orders that began in July 2019. Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth,” wrote Timothy Fiore the chair of the ISM Business Survey Commitment in the accompanying statement.
Markets responded swiftly to the negative report. The Dow shed over 250 points after the release and in the early afternoon was off 276 points from Monday’s close.
The dollar lost about 40 points against the euro from 1.0885 in the first 30 minutes after the release and continued lower throughout the morning pausing at 1.0935 just after the London close. The US currency dropped a little under a figure versus the yen slipping from 108.40 before the release to 107.66 (1:15 pm EDT).
Short term yields dropped sharply with the 2-year generic Treasury falling 7 basis points to 1.55%. The 10-year generic lost 3 points to 1.64%. The spread between these two benchmark Treasuries widened 1 point to 9 points.
The 10-year Treasury yield has lost 26 points in the last two weeks since reaching 1.90% on September 13th. The 2-year yields has dipped 25 points in the same period from 1.80%.
Reuters
This report and the ISM Services release on Thursday will likely reignite speculation about a Federal Reserve rate cut at the October 29-30 FOMC following 0.25% cuts at the July and September meetings.
As of this writing the fed funds futures rate the chance of a 0.25% cut at this month’s meeting at 62.5% with 37.5% odds for a hold at the current target range of 1.75%-2.00%.
CME Group
The deepening contraction in the manufacturing sector is the latest indication that the almost two year old trade war with China has reached a critical stage for the manufacturing sector and by implication for the overall economy. Factories are often considered a leading indicator for the entire economy by virtue of the longer lead times needed for increases in manufacturing output.
Manufacturing sentiment and the PMI index rose sharply after the November 2016 election reaching a 14 year high at 60.8 in August 2018. The 12 month average that month was the highest since October 2004.
Sentiment in the much larger service sector which is between 85% and 90% of US economic activity has remained expansive though moving lower. It registered 56.4 in August up from 53.7 the prior month and is expected to come at 55.1 when the September figure is reported on Thursday October 3rd at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT.
Reuters
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD retreats as EU spokesman denies flexibility on backstop
News that the EU would be flexible about a time-limit to the Irish backstop boosted the Pound, now retreating after an EU Commission spokesperson denied the headline. GBP/USD above 1.2250 as the dollar remains week.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.