Japan is to set to extend virus emergency in Tokyo, 8 other areas beyond may 31st deadline according to the Yomiuri newspaper citing sources.

Japan had declared a state of emergency in three more prefectures hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga two Friday's, a surprise move that reflects growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest declaration came as Japan grapples with a surge of a more infectious virus strain just 10 weeks before the Tokyo Olympics are due to start on July 23.

A Reuters poll showed the economy would grow much more slowly than previously hoped this quarter, hobbled by emergency curbs.

''It is likely to expand an annualised 1.7% this quarter, less than half the 4.7% projected last month, according to the poll of 33 economists conducted May 6-13, '' Reuters wrote.