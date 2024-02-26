Japan inflation: National CPI comes in at 2.2% YoY in January vs. 2.6% prior

Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January came in at 2.2% YoY from 2.6% in December, according to the latest data released by the Japan Statistics Bureau on Tuesday.
Further details unveil that the National CPI ex Fresh food arrived at 2.0% YoY in January versus 2.3% prior.
Market reaction
Following the Japan inflation data, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.05% on the day at 150.62.
About Japan’s National CPI
Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI), released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on a monthly basis, measures the price fluctuation of goods and services purchased by households nationwide. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY), while a low reading is seen as bearish.
