Japan Govt to issue more deficit-covering bonds – Mainichi

The Japanese daily, The Mainichi, carries the latest headlines, citing that the Japanese government is likely to issue more deficit-covering bonds due to the downward revision in the current fiscal year's tax revenues.

No further details are available on the same.

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair attempts recovery from eight-day lows of 108.25 on trade-positive updates that flipped the S&P 500 futures back into the green territory. At the press time, the spot trades around 108.40 levels, almost neutral on the day.