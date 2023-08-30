Japan government forecasts decline in Industrial Production for July

Japan’s latest government forecasts of the industrial production for July anticipate a decline in the activity while also saying that the industrial output is seesawing, per a Reuters report published early Thursday.
Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry unveiled a 2.0% MoM fall in Industrial Production for July, versus market expectations of -1.4% and 2.4% previous readings.
It’s worth noting that the government report also states expectations of witnessing an increase in the seasonally adjusted output to rise 2.6% in August and 2.4% in September.
Additionally, Japan’s Retail Trade for July improved to 6.8% YoY versus 5.4% expected and 5.6% prior (revised).
USD/JPY pares intraday losses
Following the data, USD/JPY started picking up bids to 146.10 at the latest. Even so, the Yen pair prints mild losses on a day.
