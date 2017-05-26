Japan: CPI surged to 0.4% from 0.2%, rising as expected - BBH

By Sandeep Kanihama

The analysis team at BBH points out that today Japan reported its April inflation and the consumer prices ticked up as its headline CPI rose to 0.4% from 0.2%, which was precisely what was expected.  

Key Quotes

“Fresh food prices rose sharply, and when then excluded to get to what is the BOJ's core measure, prices rose 0.3%.  It was expected to rise a bit faster after 0.2% in March.  In addition, energy rose 4.5% and contributed to the headline increase.  Excluding both fresh food and energy, Japan's CPI was flat after falling 0.1% in March.  Separately, Japan reported that rising advertising, hotels, and construction lifted producer service prices 0.7% from a year ago, down from 0.8% in March.”