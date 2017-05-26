Japan: CPI surged to 0.4% from 0.2%, rising as expected - BBH

The analysis team at BBH points out that today Japan reported its April inflation and the consumer prices ticked up as its headline CPI rose to 0.4% from 0.2%, which was precisely what was expected.

Key Quotes

“Fresh food prices rose sharply, and when then excluded to get to what is the BOJ's core measure, prices rose 0.3%. It was expected to rise a bit faster after 0.2% in March. In addition, energy rose 4.5% and contributed to the headline increase. Excluding both fresh food and energy, Japan's CPI was flat after falling 0.1% in March. Separately, Japan reported that rising advertising, hotels, and construction lifted producer service prices 0.7% from a year ago, down from 0.8% in March.”