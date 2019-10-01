Jacob Rees-Mogg set to ask Queen for suspension of Parliament this Weekend - Times

The Times reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to ask the Queen to prorogue parliament as soon as this weekend under plans to help the prime minister deliver a Queen’s Speech on October 14.

Ministers are informally sounding out the Supreme Court before making another attempt to suspend parliament. Last week the court upended an earlier attempt to prorogue parliament, ruling that it was unlawful.

Boris Johnson wants the Commons to wind up on Tuesday so that he can press ahead with the planned Queen’s Speech. Ministers are insisting that it will take at least three working days to prepare the Palace of Westminster for the event marking a new session.

The installation of a throne in the House of Lords as well as security logistics mean that Tuesday…