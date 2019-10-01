Jacob Rees-Mogg set to ask Queen for suspension of Parliament this Weekend - Times

The Times reports that Jacob Rees-Mogg is set to ask the Queen to prorogue parliament as soon as this weekend under plans to help the prime minister deliver a Queen’s Speech on October 14.
Ministers are informally sounding out the Supreme Court before making another attempt to suspend parliament. Last week the court upended an earlier attempt to prorogue parliament, ruling that it was unlawful.
Boris Johnson wants the Commons to wind up on Tuesday so that he can press ahead with the planned Queen’s Speech. Ministers are insisting that it will take at least three working days to prepare the Palace of Westminster for the event marking a new session.
The installation of a throne in the House of Lords as well as security logistics mean that Tuesday…
FX implications:
As to be expected, headlines will roll out this month contrary to the other and conflict which makes for a volatile spell for the pound.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD: Another pullback from 200-bar EMA inside falling wedge
GBP/USD registers another U-turn from the 200-bar exponential moving average (EMA) as it declines to the intra-day low of 1.2283 by the press time of early Asian session.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold jumps above $1,480 after US data, USD tumbles
Gold jumped from $1,463/oz to $1,485 hitting a fresh daily high. The yellow metal bounced sharply following the release of US data that triggered a decline of the Greenback across the board.
Dollar Demand Vanishes on Ugly Data
With the exception of euro and sterling, all of the major currencies traded lower today against the greenback with the AUD lead the slide. The RBA cut interest rates for the third time this year to a record low of 0.75%.