Italy’s EcoMin Padoan: Not worried about ECB ending asset-buying - RTRS

Reuters reporting overnight comments from the Italian economy minister Padoan, as he expressed his take on the ECB monetary policy decision.

Padoan said that he is not worried about the prospect of losing the stimulus from ECB, adding that Italy is little concerned if the ECB ends its asset purchases program (QE).

Key Quotes:

"This is not bothering us because we are managing the composition of our public debt ... We have already cashed in the benefits of low interest rates."

"With higher interest rates the banks will have wider margin to get profits so this will help improve their balance sheet position."

"There is an element of paranoia in the debate."

"The fact that many Italian companies are being considered by other companies is a sign that there are many good, profitable Italian companies."