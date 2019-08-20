According to TD Securities analysis team, there will be some focus on Italian politics today, with PM Conte appearing in front of the Senate at 9am ET.

Key Quotes

“There was originally supposed to be a confidence vote, but the current speculation in the Italian press is that Conte will resign instead, at which point all eyes turn to President Mattarella. The President will decide whether to try to patch back together the M5S-League relationship, try to put together a new M5S-PD government, or call snap elections.”