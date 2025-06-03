The reason for the significant strengthening of the US Dollar (USD) in September, when Donald Trump's second term in office was approaching, was obvious. It was widely anticipated that tariffs would push up prices for US consumers and that the Fed would respond with an active monetary policy given the still robust real economy, i.e. it could maintain higher interest rates for longer than the price increase would require. This argument gave the USD an impressive boost, with the dollar index rising by almost 9% in just a few months, Commerzbank's FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.
White House provides many reasons for the USD to weaken
"A number of surveys have indicated concern among consumers and business, but there is still a lack of hard data to substantiate the slowdown in the real economy. Although economic growth in the first quarter was weak, this was mainly due to brought-forward imports. Nevertheless, job creation remains robust and US consumers continue to spend despite high levels of uncertainty. It is therefore no surprise that the Fed is doing its utmost to appear hawkish."
"One argument is that, although the Fed is expected to respond to rising 1Y1Y inflation expectations, many market participants assume that inflation will rise sharply over the next 12 months and then decline. They believe that US tariffs will trigger a temporary rise in inflation. Understandably, the market does not expect the Fed to respond to such a temporary rise in prices, although given the price shock in the wake of the pandemic, one might question whether this would be justified. Nevertheless, a temporary shock would still mean that the purchasing power of the US dollar would decline, justifying a weaker US dollar in such a case."
"Nevertheless, I suspect this only partially explains the US dollar's weakness. Presumably, the US dollar is now reacting more weakly to rising inflation risks because the cause of these risks lies with the White House. In addition to these inflationary risks, the White House provides many other reasons for the US dollar to weaken, such as the risk of imminent taxes on US investment and the generally erratic policies that make investing difficult. But I would argue that, at least for the time being, the weakness of the US dollar is not yet attributable to US monetary policy. Based solely on expectations of the Fed, the US dollar should probably be stronger."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.
EUR/USD: The hunt for 1.1500 and above
EUR/USD picked up renewed upside impulse and surpassed the key 1.1400 hurdle once again on Wednesday. The decent recovery in the European currency followed the strong pullback in the Greenback as market participants assessed softer-than-expected US data and trade fears. On Thursday, the ECB is broadly anticipated to lower its policy rates.
Gold gearing up for another leg north
Gold prices are now gathering traction and rise past the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on the back of further losses in the US Dollar, while a fresh bout of trade effervescence lent extra support to the precious metal.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP tests critical support as Webus files $300M XRP treasury with the SEC
Ripple’s (XRP) price has stalled after testing resistance at $2.27. The token hovers at around $2.24 at the time of writing on Wednesday, amid lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
AUD/USD: Stuck in a range
AUD/USD managed to regain balance, quickly leave behind Tuesday’s pullback and reclaimed the key 0.6500 barrier on Wednesday, always in response to the marked retracement in the US Dollar, which succumbed to renewed trade jitters and poor results from fundamentals.