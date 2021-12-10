Is Netflix (NFLX Stock) able to move higher despite Fed rate hikes next year? [Video]

How to use Seasonax screener to find a seasonal pattern
Which stocks are entering into strong seasonal period in the upcoming days. The Seasonax screener function will automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities.
How does the Screener work?
With two clicks generate signals for more than 25,000 individual stocks, currency pairs, indices, as well as commodities are being identified within seconds.
What do you have to do?
-
Firstly, choose your market. In this example, we choose the Nasdaq.
-
Secondly, set your limits. Look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow or even in one month. Let’s look at Dec 13. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. We go for the past 10 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days we go for 5-30 days.
-
And as the last step, select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.
Netflix Seasonality
We see that over the last 10 years, Netflix has gained 80% of the time and made over 7% in returns on average.
Major trade risks
-
If the COVID omicron variant fears remain then there may be further gains in stay at home stocks.
-
However, if the Fed signal fast hike rates quickly next week that could cause tech stocks to fall in the near term.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?