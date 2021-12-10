How to use Seasonax screener to find a seasonal pattern

Which stocks are entering into a strong seasonal period in the upcoming days? The Seasonax screener function will automatically generate a list of the most promising investment opportunities.

How does the Screener work?

With two clicks generate signals for more than 25,000 individual stocks, currency pairs, indices, as well as commodities are being identified within seconds.

What do you have to do?

Choose your market. Let’s look at the S&P500. Set your limits. You can look for seasonal opportunities that are starting from today, tomorrow or even in one month. Let’s look at Dec 10. Set the history of the data that you want to examine. We go for the past 15 years. Set the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from minimum 15 and max 90 days we go for 5-30 days. Select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.

Illumina Seasonality

We see that over the last 15 years Illumina has gained 80% of the time and made over 6.81% in returns on average.

Major Trade Risks: However, if the Fed signal fast hike rates quickly next week that could cause tech stocks to fall in the near term.

