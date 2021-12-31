How to use the Seasonax tool to choose a great time for a seasonal trade in a German company, the world-famous sportswear company called Adidas?

You can look for seasonal opportunities by choosing which date you start. First of all, use the de-trend button to make it easier to recognise true seasonal patterns. Look at what visually looks promising. Let’s look at March 22 - April 20.

We now see that over the last 15 years Adidas has gained 80% of the time and made over 6.85% in returns on average.

Major trade risks

If interest rates are seen to be rising too fast, that could cause a broad sell-off in stocks in the near term

Any bad news for Adidas could also weaken the stock around this time.

