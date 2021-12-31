How to use the Seasonax tool to choose a great time for a seasonal trade in a German company, the world-famous sportswear company called Adidas?
You can look for seasonal opportunities by choosing which date you start. First of all, use the de-trend button to make it easier to recognise true seasonal patterns. Look at what visually looks promising. Let’s look at March 22 - April 20.
We now see that over the last 15 years Adidas has gained 80% of the time and made over 6.85% in returns on average.
Major trade risks
-
If interest rates are seen to be rising too fast, that could cause a broad sell-off in stocks in the near term
-
Any bad news for Adidas could also weaken the stock around this time.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1300 amid sluggish end of 2021
EUR/USD pares daily losses around 1.1320, despite fading bounce off intraday low, during the early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair remains inactive amid a lack of major data/events and mixed catalysts as traders brace for 2022.
GBP/USD: Closing in on make-or-break points near 1.3500
Alike other major currency pairs, GBP/USD also treads water around 1.3500 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws near the highest levels in seven weeks amid a lack of major data/events.
GBP/USD: Closing in on make-or-break points near 1.3500
Alike other major currency pairs, GBP/USD also treads water around 1.3500 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the cable pair seesaws near the highest levels in seven weeks amid a lack of major data/events.
Bitcoin price provides buy opportunity before ascent toward $110,000
Bitcoin price could be awaiting a major upswing if the digital asset manages to slice above a crucial line of resistance. The prevailing chart pattern suggests that if the leading cryptocurrency could be expecting a 54% surge toward $110,000 if BTC breaks above $69,829.
Week Ahead: NFP report to kick off New Year, inject life into muted FX market
Markets have been dead quiet during the holiday period but the upcoming week is guaranteed to bring increased volatility. The nonfarm payrolls report along with the FOMC minutes and a host of other US data are bound to wake markets up.