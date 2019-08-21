Irish Govt refuses to engage with UK about no-deal Brexit preparations – Irish Times

The Irish Times quotes "three people briefed on the contents of recent exchanges", as saying that the Irish Government has refused to engage in discussions with the UK about no-deal Brexit preparations, including on how to avoid checks on the Border.

Key Quotes:

“New UK government wants to talk to Dublin about managing a no-deal exit

But Irish Ministers and officials have declined

Government and EU leaders are sticking to the position there will be no discussions with the UK on how to manage a no-deal on the Border until after the UK has left the EU.

No-deal preparations are a unilateral EU matter.”