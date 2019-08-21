GBP/USD technical analysis: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • GBP/USD has created an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern on the 4-hour chart.
  • A convincing move above 1.2165 would confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change.

GBP/USD is flirting with the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance of 1.2165 at press time.

An inverse head-and-shoulders is a bullish reversal pattern and its success rate is high when it appears after a notable sell-off.

That seems to be the case here. The pair fell from 1.3381 to 1.2014 in the five months to Aug. 12 before creating the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

A convincing break above 1.2165 would confirm a bearish-to-bullish trend change and open the doors to 1.2316 (target as per the measured move method).

4-hour chart

Trend: Bullish above 1.2165

Pivot points

    1. R3 1.2332
    2. R2 1.2257
    3. R1 1.2213
  2. PP 1.2138
    1. S1 1.2094
    2. S2 1.202
    3. S3 1.1976

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish

EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish

EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, however, the outlook remains bearish as the pair is trading well below the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162 (Aug. 12 low).

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

GBP/USD: Teasing inverse head-and-shoulders breakout

GBP/USD is flirting with the inverse head-and-shoulders neckline resistance of 1.2165 at press time. An inverse head-and-shoulders is a bullish reversal pattern and its success rate is high when it appears after a notable sell-off.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls regain 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields

USD/JPY: Bulls regain 106.50 amid higher S&P futures, Treasury yields

Following a temporary reversal seen on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair resumes the bullish momentum in Wednesday's Asian trading and regains the 106.50 level, tracking the gains in the US Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA

Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA

Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  