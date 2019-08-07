Ireland’s Donohoe: Will need to radically reset expectations for future budgets if no deal Brexit

Ireland's Finance Minister Donohoe recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that his government will need to radically reset expectations for future budgets if Britain crashes out of the European Union (EU).

“Further work needed before deciding whether to base budget 2020 on no deal Brexit,” he added.

On Tuesday, Donohoe said that in his view a no-deal is not the UK government's desired outcome, but something they are willing to contemplate.

The Cable is seen attempting a bounce from session lows of 1.2145, now looking towards the 1.22 handle, having ignored the above comments.