Ireland’s Coveney: Irish Govt and EU are working flat out for an orderly Brexit

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is back on the wires now, via Reuters, saying that he will be traveling to Brussels for Brexit update from the European Union (EU) Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday.
He added that the Irish government and the EU are working flat out for an orderly Brexit but not at any cost.
Earlier today, he said that need a UK government willing to work with EU to get Brexit done
