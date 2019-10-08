Ireland's Coveney: Need a UK government willing to work with EU to get Brexit done

Commenting on the heightened worries over the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) failing to reach a Brexit deal, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said that they remain open to a fair Brexit deal but added that they need a UK government willing to work with the EU to get it done.

Regarding European Council President Donald Tusk latest tweet, "Tusk's tweet reflects the frustration across the EU," Coveney said.

EU's Tusk to UK PM Johnson: What’s at stake is not winning some stupid blame game.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2210, losing 0.64% on a daily basis.