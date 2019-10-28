Ireland: Brexit extension averts risk of a disruptive 'no deal' Brexit

Responding to the EU27's decision to delay Brexit until January 31st, 2020, "The government welcomes the decision of the EU27 to grant another extension to the UK," the Irish government said in a statement. "This averts the risk of a disruptive 'no deal' Brexit."

"We hope the extra time will be used to ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement between UK and EU27 is ratified, enabling an orderly Brexit," the statement further read.

The GBP/USD pair ignored this statement and was last seen trading at 1.2832, adding 0.1% on a daily basis.