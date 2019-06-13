Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei: Do not see Trump worthy of any message exchange

During his meeting with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told his Japanese counterpart that Iran will not repeat its “bitter experience” of negotiating with the US, Fars News agency reports.

Khamenei noted: “I do not see Trump worthy of any message exchange, and I do not have any reply for him now or in future.”

On Wednesday, PM Abe told a joint news conference with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. in Tehran, "It is essential that Iran plays a constructive role in building solid peace and stability in the Middle East."