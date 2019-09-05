Iran takes further step to decrease nuclear commitments – Reuters

Reuters spreads comments from Iran’s ISNA news agency report signaling Iran’s readiness to take steps away from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal.

The report also quotes Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi’s letter to EU policy chief (Federica Mogherini) about announcing the removal of sanction on Research and Development activities.

FX implications

Energy prices mostly ignored the news as this has been cooking recently and doesn’t signal any immediate war risk between the long-time foes.