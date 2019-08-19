Iran Foreign Min Zarif: Tehran is not interested in talks with Washington

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif crossed the wires in the last minutes saying that Tehran is not interested in talks with Washington. "Any mediation should focus on bringing back the US to the nuclear deal," Zarif explained.

None of these comments seems to be impacting the market sentiment. At the moment, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 4.75% on the day.

"The seizure of the Iranian oil tanker was illegal, we are happy the ordeal is over," Zarif added. "The US warrant on Iran's oil tanker is politically motivated."