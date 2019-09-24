Iran assures Japan of efforts to avoid war amid Middle East tensions – Kyodo

Japan’s Kyodo News recently shared the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif’s discussion with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi at the sidelines of the United Nation’s General Assembly. The news mentioned Mr. Zarif saying Iran will seek to avoid war amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. The news report also highlighted the Iranian diplomat’s appreciation for Japan’s diplomatic outreach.

Key quotes

"We are very much concerned about the grave situation."

“Japan will continue to work toward stabilizing the region.”

FX implications

Given the recent dominance of the Middle East tension over the risk-tone, the news should have an added strength into the latest risk-on momentum backed by trade-positive comments from the US. As a result, the commodity-linked currencies can benefit from the same. However, no major reaction is being witnessed off-late.