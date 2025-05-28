INR gains modestly as USD/INR dips from 85.70, market eyes on US data

- USD/INR retreats from intraday peak near 85.70, consolidating around 85.30 at the start of the American session.
- India’s Industrial output rose 2.7% in April, with manufacturing output climbing to 3.4%.
- Key US data and India’s Q1 GDP are due this week, keeping markets cautious.
The Indian Rupee (INR) is showing a modest strength against the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Wednesday, recovering from early losses seen in Asian trading hours after USD/INR touched an intraday peak near 85.70.
At the time of writing, the USD/INR pair is consolidating below the previous day’s high, trading around 85.30 ahead of the American session. The initial uptick in USD/INR was driven by a steady US Dollar, buoyed by upbeat US Consumer Confidence data and improved risk sentiment as trade tensions ease. However, rising crude oil prices and a negative bias in domestic equities continue to exert pressure on the Indian Rupee.
On the data front, India’s Industrial output expanded by 2.7% YoY in April, easing slightly from a 3.0% rise in March but still exceeding market forecasts of 2.0%. Manufacturing output rose by 3.4%, up from 3.0% in the prior month and above expectations of 3.0%, signaling steady momentum in the industrial sector. Despite the stronger-than-expected figures, the USD/INR pair showed limited reaction, with market participants likely staying cautious ahead of key US economic releases.
According to Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst – Commodity and Currency at LKP Securities, the Rupee traded largely flat as the US Dollar Index (DXY) remained steady.
“With major economic data lined up this week — including the US Fed Meeting Minutes, Q1 GDP, and core PCE Price Index — the Rupee’s trajectory will largely be guided by foreign fund activity in the secondary markets,” he wrote. “In the near term, the Rupee is expected to move within a range of 84.80 to 85.75.”
Looking ahead, India is scheduled to release its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter on Friday. Economists expect the economy to expand by 6.7% YoY, accelerating from the 6.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter, driven by resilient domestic demand and improving rural consumption.
Economic Indicator
Gross Domestic Product Quarterly (YoY)
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Ministry of Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by India. The GDP is considered as a broad measure of Indian economic activity and health. Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the Rupee, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).Read more.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains under pressure near 1.1300 prior to FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD now extends its correction from earlier tops and remains en route to challenge the key support in the 1.1300 neighbourhood, always on the back of the continuation of the rebound in the US Dollar as investors wait for the publlication of the FOMC Minutes in the European evening.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3500 as USD holds ground
GBP/USD continues to push lower after closing in negative territory on Tuesday and trades below 1.3500 on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals following this week's upbeat data releases, making it difficult for the pair to regain its traction.
Gold clings to small gains above $3,300 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold fails to gather directional momentum and stays in a consolidation phase above $3,300 midweek. The uncertainty surrounding the US trade relations and elevated geopolitical tensions help XAU/USD keep its footing as market focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Crypto Today: BTC, ETH spot ETFs continue to post inflows ahead of FOMC minutes
The cryptocurrency market is moving broadly sideways, with Bitcoin's (BTC) recovery weakening under $110,000 ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting minutes on Wednesday.
Tariff tango turns risk on rumba: Wall Street rips on the reversal
Wall Street came back from the long weekend not just rested, but revved. Traders hit their desks Tuesday morning like sprinters out of the blocks, still shaking off the BBQ smoke and armed with a pent-up cocktail of cash, FOMO, and a headline they’ve seen before—only shinier.