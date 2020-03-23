Inflation expectations in US and Eurozone hit record lows

The market-based measures of inflation expectations in the US and Eurozone have declined to record lows amid the even increasing fears of a coronavirus-led recession in the global economy.
The Eurozone five year, five-year inflation swap has dropped to 0.75% while its US counterpart has slipped to 1.25%, as noted by macro analyst Holger Zschaepitz.
The Federal Reserve injected massive amounts of liquidity into the system in the last two weeks. The European Central Bank also announced a Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme worth EUR 750 billion. So far, however, the stimulus measures have failed to calm markets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY breaches 110.00, as US dollar slumps with Treasury yields
Amid broad US dollar sell-off, USD/JPY drops back below 110.00. The US currency gets sold-off along with the US 10-year Treasury yields, as risk-off returns following the US Senate’s failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package bill.
AUD/USD: Bounce remains capped below 0.5800
AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions. Australia's stimulus announcement has so far failed to boost the sentiment amid broad market sell-off.
USD/INR registers record top near 77.00 as Indian stocks crash
USD/INR remains on the front foot for the fourth consecutive day, prints yet another record high just shy of 77.00. Coronavirus cases in Indian surge to near 400, multiple state governments announced lockdown. BSE Sensex down 10%, NIFTY drops over 12%.
Gold recovers by $10 from session lows as put demand weakens
Gold is trimming gains with the options market signaling a weakening of demand for the put options or bearish bets. Investors sold gold with the Asian stocks early Monday as fears of a coronavirus-led recession were bolstered by the US Senate's failure to advance the coronavirus rescue package.
WTI: Bears keep the helm below 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI remains on the back foot while following the immediate descending trend line since Friday. The monthly low, $20.00 are on the bears’ radars. 200-HMA, an eight-day-old falling resistance line add to the upside barriers.