According to the analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), the Indonesian inflation continue to soften last month, despite the rise in the food prices.
Key Quotes:
“Indonesia’s headline inflation edged down for the third straight month in November, to 3.00% y/y, the lowest reading since April.
Although food price inflation ticked up, most other major categories recorded a slower pace of increase.
The combination of contained inflation and sluggish growth suggests that Bank Indonesia is likely to retain an easing bias; we see scope for one more 25bp cut in the current easing cycle.”
