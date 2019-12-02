According to the analysts at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), the Indonesian inflation continue to soften last month, despite the rise in the food prices.

Key Quotes:

“Indonesia’s headline inflation edged down for the third straight month in November, to 3.00% y/y, the lowest reading since April.

Although food price inflation ticked up, most other major categories recorded a slower pace of increase.

The combination of contained inflation and sluggish growth suggests that Bank Indonesia is likely to retain an easing bias; we see scope for one more 25bp cut in the current easing cycle.”