Indonesia: Current Account deficit forecast to shrink in 2020 – UOB

In opinion of Economist Enrico Tanuwidjaja and Haris Handy at UOB Group the Current Account deficit (CAD) is expected to narrow further in 2020.
Key Quotes
“Indonesia’s current account posted a USD1.0bn surplus (0.4% of GDP) in the July – September period, the first surplus since 3Q11. The result was attributable to the huge surplus of the goods trade balance (3Q20’s USD9.8bn vs 2Q20’s USD4.0bn); in line with the improvement of exports performance amidst economic recovery in Indonesia’s main trading partners and subdued imports due to weak domestic demand.”
“Meanwhile, the service account deficit slightly expanded, in light of an increase in the travel service deficit due to the lack of inbound travelers visiting Indonesia, as well as an increase in the deficit of other services such as telecommunications, computer, and information services in line with the rise of services imports to support online activities which have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The capital and financial accounts, which records trade in assets between Indonesians and foreign counterparts, remained in a surplus albeit lower than the previous quarter.”
“Overall, the current account and the capital and financial account surpluses led Indonesia to register USD2.1bn of surplus in its Balance of Payment (BoP) in 3Q20 vis-à-vis USD9.2bn surplus in the second quarter.”
“For 2020, we expect the current account deficit (CAD) to narrow by a huge margin when compared to the 2019’s position, primarily underpinned by a decline in goods and services imports amidst weaker domestic demand due to COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the pace of narrowing CAD remains measured. We expect CAD to narrow to -0.7% of GDP this year (from previous forecast of -1.1%) and widening to -2.0% of GDP next year on the back of recovery in import and higher yield payment on direct investment (wider deficit of primary income balance), in line with domestic economic recovery. Meanwhile, BoP position will remain resilient, attributable to the uncertainty in global financial markets which slowly dissipate, coupled with stable and favorable domestic growth outlook in the medium-term. We expect positive investors’ perceptions to return gradually and bring more stability for the Indonesia external sector.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's PMIs are eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.19 amid mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.
XAU/USD in search of a firm direction, flat-lined around $1870
Gold traded with a mild positive bias through the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 level, nearly unchanged for the day.
Forex Today: Markets cheers hopes for quick vaccination, cryptocurrencies rally, PMIs eyed
Hopes for the distribution of coronavirus vaccines are boosting markets and weighing on the dollar. The pound stands out with a breakout, also amid optimism around Brexit, while cryptocurrencies march forward.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.