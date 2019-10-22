Indonesia: current account deficit expected to shrink after nickel ore export ban – UOB

Economist at UOB Group E.Tanuwidjaja assessed the implications of the nickel ore exports ban on the Indonesian current account.
Key Quotes
“Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources (ESDM) has confirmed the earlier-than-scheduled timing for the ban of nickel ore exports. Under the ESDM Regulation 11/2019, the export of all nickel ores will effectively be banned as of 31 December 2019 instead of 11 January 2022 as per initial regulation”.
“While it serves to maintain the country’s nickel reserve for the greater benefits to the nation, the acceleration of the nickel ban is also intended to advance the local downstream processing facility, mainly battery and electric vehicle”.
“Given the run rate of nickel ore since 2018, we estimate exports would be reduced by about USD65mn each month or USD0.78bn per annum; which would have little to no impact on the country’s trade deficits considering the current trade deficit amount”.
“The recent development shows that the trend of higher nickel content electric battery is the present and the future for electric vehicles. If the current nickel export ban be supported by consistent legal and policy certainties, as well as sustained and immediate development of the processing and downstream industries, the resulting multiplier effect in reducing current account deficit will be substantial in the long-term. This would bring about more stability in the rupiah and opens room for a lower interest rate environment in the country”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.