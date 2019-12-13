Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR attempts recovery from three-month lows

USD/INR attempts recovery from three-month lows, 71.00 back on sight?

USD/INR is seeing some fresh signs of life in the European trading this Friday, having fallen to the weakest levels in three-months just ahead of the 70.50 level earlier today.

The spot turned green for the first time in five trading sessions after the Indian rupee came under fresh selling pressure on persistent greenback purchases by state-run banks trimmed early gains due to optimism over a US-China trade deal. According to a deal at an Indian state-run bank, “State-run banks have been actively buying dollars from around 70.55 levels, likely on behalf of the RBI.” Read more…

USD/INR Overview Today last price 70.6905 Today Daily Change 0.1735 Today Daily Change % 0.25 Today daily open 70.517 Trends Daily SMA20 71.4422 Daily SMA50 71.2508 Daily SMA100 71.1704 Daily SMA200 70.2519 Levels Previous Daily High 70.9575 Previous Daily Low 70.517 Previous Weekly High 71.98 Previous Weekly Low 71.1775 Previous Monthly High 72.37 Previous Monthly Low 70.4975 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.6853 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.7892 Daily Pivot Point S1 70.3702 Daily Pivot Point S2 70.2233 Daily Pivot Point S3 69.9297 Daily Pivot Point R1 70.8107 Daily Pivot Point R2 71.1043 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.2512

India: Leading indicator yet to show sign of recovery – Standard Chartered

In view of Kanika Pasricha, economist at Standard Chartered, India’s GDP growth is widely expected to have bottomed out in Q2-FY20 (ended September 2019) at 4.5%, marking its six-and-a-half-year low and to recover in H2-FY20.

Key Quotes

“Our composite leading indicator continued to slow in October, suggesting that growth concerns remain. The indicator shows that the investment slipped more sharply than consumption, with the latter supported by festive-season demand and the impact of key state elections. Consequently, the increase in currency in circulation was much higher than seasonal trends, at INR 700bn in October 2019.” Read more...