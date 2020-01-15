Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: INR drops versus the US dollar after rising during four consecutive days

USD/INR holds below 71.00, but still positive for the day
The USD/INR rebounded today after hitting five-week lows at 70.71. The recovery found resistance under 71.00 and as of writing trades around 70.85, far from the top, but still about to post the first daily gain in five days.
USD/INR Price Analysis: Key support may hold on India stagflation threat
USD/INR may bounce up from key support as markets may offer Indian Rupee on Stagflation fears.
The currency pair is trapped in a narrowing price range since September. Currently, the lower edge of the triangle is located at 70.55.
USD/INR
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.7275
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1700
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|70.8975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.2735
|Daily SMA50
|71.3588
|Daily SMA100
|71.2797
|Daily SMA200
|70.4892
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|71.05
|Previous Daily Low
|70.5875
|Previous Weekly High
|72.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.8485
|Previous Monthly High
|71.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.328
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|70.8733
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.7642
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.3825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|70.1775
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|71.1025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.3075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.565
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from daily highs, remains bid
The EUR/USD pair is giving up some of its daily gains but holds near a weekly high of 1.1163. The US-China trade deal failed to impress, although Wall Street run to all-time highs once again.
GBP/USD above 1.3000 but upside limited
Worse-than-expected UK inflation and policymakers pledging to vote for a rate cut kept the upside limited for the Sterling Pound. GBP/USD at risk of resuming its decline.
The US and China sign historic trade deal
Market reaction to the US-China trade deal signed in Washington today has been priced for several weeks. The next phase will be determined by the economic performance of the two countries as they implement the terms of the accord.
Gold regains poise and tests $1,560/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is regaining the smile on Wednesday and is now advancing beyond the $1,550 level, or 2-day highs.
USD/JPY peaking around 110 the figure as focus shifts to troubles ahead
USD/JPY has been uneventful in subdued markets that have already priced in the 'phase-one' deal between the US and China.