Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: INR drops versus the US dollar after rising during four consecutive days

USD/INR holds below 71.00, but still positive for the day

The USD/INR rebounded today after hitting five-week lows at 70.71. The recovery found resistance under 71.00 and as of writing trades around 70.85, far from the top, but still about to post the first daily gain in five days.

USD/INR Price Analysis: Key support may hold on India stagflation threat

USD/INR may bounce up from key support as markets may offer Indian Rupee on Stagflation fears.

The currency pair is trapped in a narrowing price range since September. Currently, the lower edge of the triangle is located at 70.55.

USD/INR Overview Today last price 70.7275 Today Daily Change -0.1700 Today Daily Change % -0.24 Today daily open 70.8975 Trends Daily SMA20 71.2735 Daily SMA50 71.3588 Daily SMA100 71.2797 Daily SMA200 70.4892 Levels Previous Daily High 71.05 Previous Daily Low 70.5875 Previous Weekly High 72.57 Previous Weekly Low 70.8485 Previous Monthly High 71.98 Previous Monthly Low 70.328 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.8733 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.7642 Daily Pivot Point S1 70.64 Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3825 Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1775 Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1025 Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3075 Daily Pivot Point R3 71.565



