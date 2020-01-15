Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: INR drops versus the US dollar after rising during four consecutive days

NEWS | | By Yohay Elam

USD/INR holds below 71.00, but still positive for the day

The USD/INR rebounded today after hitting five-week lows at 70.71. The recovery found resistance under 71.00 and as of writing trades around 70.85, far from the top, but still about to post the first daily gain in five days. 

USD/INR Price Analysis: Key support may hold on India stagflation threat

USD/INR may bounce up from key support as markets may offer Indian Rupee on Stagflation fears. 

The currency pair is trapped in a narrowing price range since September. Currently, the lower edge of the triangle is located at 70.55.

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.7275
Today Daily Change -0.1700
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 70.8975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.2735
Daily SMA50 71.3588
Daily SMA100 71.2797
Daily SMA200 70.4892
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.05
Previous Daily Low 70.5875
Previous Weekly High 72.57
Previous Weekly Low 70.8485
Previous Monthly High 71.98
Previous Monthly Low 70.328
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.8733
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 70.7642
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.3825
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.1775
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.1025
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3075
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.565

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

