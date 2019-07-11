The Indian news outlet, the Financial Post, carried a story quoting a spokesperson for the US Trade Representative (USTR), as saying that Indian and the US trade negotiators will meet on Friday.
However, they see a limited sign of a compromise on a series of protectionist measures taken by the two countries in the recent months.
A USTR spokesperson said: “Since India’s election period has now passed, USTR officials are visiting India for relationship-building with Indian government counterparts.”
Meanwhile, the USD/INR pair is seen making minor recovery attempts from the eleven-month lows of 68.293 reached earlier today. At the press time, the cross trades near 68.40 levels, almost unchanged on the day.
The Indian Rupee remains buoyed by the carry trade advantage, as the US dollar continues to get sold into Fed rate cut expectations amid falling Treasury yields, in the wake of Wednesday’s dovish testimony by the Fed Chair Powell.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
