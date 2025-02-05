Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 7,997.48 Indian Rupees (INR) per gram, up compared with the INR 7,965.92 it cost on Tuesday.
The price for Gold increased to INR 93,281.70 per tola from INR 92,912.91 per tola a day earlier.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in INR
|1 Gram
|7,997.48
|10 Grams
|79,975.37
|Tola
|93,281.70
|Troy Ounce
|248,749.70
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in India by adapting international prices (USD/INR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD lacks firm intraday direction, stuck in a range around 1.0375-1.0380 zone
EUR/USD consolidates in a range near the weekly high touched earlier this Wednesday. The USD struggles to lure buyers amid Fed rate cut bets and lends support to the major. Concerns about Trump’s trade tariffs and dovish ECB weigh on the Euro and cap the pair.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500; softer USD acts as a tailwind
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its strong gains registered over the past two days and consolidates near a one-week top, below the 1.2500 psychological mark during the Asian session on Wednesday. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid some follow-through US Dollar selling.
Gold price bulls not ready to give up yet; overbought conditions warrant some caution
Gold price continues to attract safe-haven flows amid renewed US-China trade war fears. Fed rate cut bets undermine the USD and further lend support to the XAU/USD pair. A slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.
Crypto AI investors dump $2.5B as China retaliates to Trump trade war with NVIDIA, Google probe
The artificial intelligence cryptocurrency sector nosedived on Tuesday, posting an 8.5% decline that wiped out more than $2.5 billion in market capitalization.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.