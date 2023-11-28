India Gold price today: Gold regains upside traction, according to MCX data

Gold prices rose in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 61,229 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 54 compared with the INR 61,175 it cost on Friday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 62,052 per 10 gms from INR 61,937 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 76,340 per kg from INR 76,485 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|63,540
|Mumbai
|63,360
|New Delhi
|63,500
|Chennai
|63,490
|Kolkata
|63,565
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price at six-month highs, supported by dovish Fed expectations
- Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve is done raising rates assists the non-yielding Comex Gold price to hold steady above the $2,000 psychological mark.
- Softer US consumer inflation figures released two weeks ago lifted bets that the Fed will hold rates at the current levels and begin easing policy in 2024.
- Data released on Monday showed that sales of new single-family homes in the US fell more than expected in October as higher mortgage rates reduced affordability.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield languishes near a two-month low and drags the US Dollar to a near three-month low, benefitting the XAU/USD.
- Looming recession risks lend additional support to the safe-haven precious metal, though a positive tone around the equity markets caps any further gains.
- Traders now look to the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index and speeches by Fed officials for some impetus later during the North American session.
- The market focus, meanwhile, will remain glued to the release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – the core PCE Price Index – scheduled on Thursday.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
