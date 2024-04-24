Gold prices rose in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 71,911 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 554 compared with the INR 71,357 it cost on Tuesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 70,972 per 10 gms from INR 71,029 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 80,690 per kg from INR 80,678 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|74,430
|Mumbai
|74,235
|New Delhi
|74,230
|Chennai
|74,380
|Kolkata
|74,475
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price struggles amid positive risk tone, modest USD strength
- Easing concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East remain supportive of a generally positive risk tone and continue to act as a headwind for the safe-haven Gold price on Comex.
- Hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials lifted bets that the US central bank will keep rates higher for longer and further undermined the non-yielding yellow metal.
- The weaker US PMI prints released on Tuesday keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive near a one-and-half-week low, which is seen lending some support to the commodity.
- The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.9 in April's flash estimate, suggesting that the business activity in the US private sector expanded at a slower pace.
- Meanwhile, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly dropped into the contraction territory in April, while the gauge for the services sector declined to 50.9 from 51.7 in March.
- Traders also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's key US macro data, which might influence the Fed's future policy decision and provide a fresh impetus to the XAU/USD.
- Wednesday's US economic docket features Durable Goods Orders, though the focus remains on the Advance Q1 GDP report and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
