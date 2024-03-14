Gold prices rose in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 65,338 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 170 compared with the INR 65,168 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 65,740 per 10 gms from INR 65,897 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 75,374 per kg from INR 75,170 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|67,670
|Mumbai
|67,295
|New Delhi
|67,485
|Chennai
|67,680
|Kolkata
|67,425
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price Gold price awaits US data for more clarity on Fed's rate-cut path
- Hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the June policy meeting might keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold price amid geopolitical risks.
- The US CPI report released on Tuesday indicated some stickiness in inflation, which might force the Fed to stick to its higher-for-longer narrative and hold back the XAU/USD bulls from placing fresh bets.
- Investors remain concerned about geopolitical risks stemming from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, which further seems to benefit the precious metal’s safe-haven status.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it would be considered a significant escalation of the conflict if the US sent troops to Ukraine and that Moscow was ready for a nuclear war.
- An Israeli attack hit a UN aid distribution centre in Rafah, while Lebanon’s Hezbollah said two of its fighters were killed in the Bekaa Valley after Israel launched a strike on the area for a second straight day.
- A report from US news site Politico noted that senior US officials have told their Israeli counterparts that the Biden administration will support the targeting of high-value Hamas targets in and underneath Rafah.
- The uncertainty over the Fed's rate-cut path keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated, which helps limit any meaningful USD fall and should cap any meaningful appreciating move for the precious metal.
- Traders now look to Thursday's US macro data – monthly Retail Sales, the Producer Price Index and Weekly Jobless Claims – for some impetus, though the focus remains on next week's FOMC policy meeting.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the back foot below 1.0950, as US data loom
EUR/USD trades on a weaker note below 1.0950 in the early European session on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key economic data from the US docket. Speeches from the ECB policymakers will be also closely eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2800 ahead of US data
GBP/USD finds fresh demand and rises above 1.2800 in the European session on Thursday. A modest rebound in the US Dollar and a cautious market mood could keep the gains capped ahead of the top-tier US economic data releases.
Gold price remains depressed amid renewed USD buying, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery move from the $2,150 area, or the weekly low and comes under some selling pressure on Thursday.
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price is consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
US Retail Sales: Economists expect consumption to rebound in February
The US Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report today, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will reverse the 0.8% monthly contraction seen in the first month of the year.