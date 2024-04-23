Gold prices fell in India on Tuesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 71,357 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 1,354 compared with the INR 72,711 it cost on Monday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices decreased to INR 70,500 per 10 gms from INR 71,197 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts decreased to INR 79,571 per kg from INR 80,579 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|73,900
|Mumbai
|73,700
|New Delhi
|73,670
|Chennai
|73,890
|Kolkata
|73,990
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price weighed down by easing MidEast tensions, hawkish Fed bets
- Iran signaled that it has no plans to retaliate against the Israeli limited-scale missile strike on Friday, which, in turn, drives flows away from the safe-haven Comex Gold price for the second straight day on Tuesday.
- Stronger-than-expected US payrolls data along with the hotter consumer price inflation and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, forced investors to scale back their bets for US interest rate cuts.
- The current market pricing suggests that the Fed could start its rate-cutting cycle in September and deliver only 34 basis points, or less than two rate cuts in 2024 as compared to three projected by the central bank.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady just below a five-month high touched last week and continues to act as a tailwind for the US Dollar, further exerting pressure on the XAU/USD.
- Concerns about slowing global economic growth support prospects for synchronized interest-rate cuts by most major central banks in the second half of this year, which, in turn, could lend support to the commodity.
- Traders look to the flash global PMI prints on Tuesday, which, along with the Advance US Q1 GDP report and the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index later this week, should provide a fresh impetus.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
