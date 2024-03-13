Gold prices fell in India on Wednesday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 65,168 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, down INR 252 compared with the INR 65,420 it cost on Tuesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 65,526 per 10 gms from INR 65,481 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 73,930 per kg from INR 73,850 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|67,455
|Mumbai
|67,135
|New Delhi
|67,140
|Chennai
|67,490
|Kolkata
|67,295
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price looks for clarity about the Fed's rate-cut path before placing fresh bets
- A hot US inflation report fuelled speculations that the Federal Reserve may delay interest rate cuts and pushed the US Treasury bond yields, underpinning the US Dollar and weighing on the Comex Gold price on Tuesday.
- The headline US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by the 3.2% YoY rate in February from the 3.1% previous and expected, while the annual Core CPI came in at 3.8%, slightly above estimates for a reading of 3.7%.
- According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, the markets are still pricing in around a 70% chance that the US central bank will cut interest rates in June, which caps the USD and limits losses for the XAU/USD.
- A Qatari official said on Tuesday that Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and free hostages, and warned that the situation remained very complicated despite weeks of truce talks.
- Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen said that they would escalate their military operations during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians and response to the ongoing war in Gaza.
- The United States conducted six self-defence strikes, destroying an unmanned underwater vessel and 18 anti-ship missiles in retaliation to the two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired into the Red Sea by the Houthis.
- This should help limit the downside for the safe-haven precious metal as traders look to next week's highly anticipated FOMC meeting for cues about the rate-cut path and before placing fresh directional bets.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways above 1.0900, mid-tier EU data, ECB-speak eyed
EUR/USD is oscillating in a narrow band above 1.0900 in the European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar struggles to extend the rebound inspired by hot US CPI data, underpinning the pair ahead of mid-tier EU data and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD consolidates near 1.2800 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is trading sideways near 1.2800 in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling failed to find any fresh impetus from the mixed UK GDP and industrial figures while the US Dollar struggled, despite Tuesday's hot US CPI data.
Gold price sticks to modest gains as sliding US bond yields keep USD bulls on defensive
Gold price attracts some buyers on Tuesday and sticks to its modest intraday gains above the $2,150 level, or the weekly low heading into the European session. The uptick, however, lacks follow-through as traders seek more clarity about the Fed's rate-cut path.
Floki Inu price needs to shed 20% before it becomes attractive for buyers
Floki Inu price has been climbing, but certain signs suggest that this steady uptrend might not be sustained. Instead, FLOKI could slide lower, allowing buyers to accumulate the meme coin.
Markets loose policy asymmetry and the Yen
February's latest US core CPI figures have given the Fed reason to be cautious about early rate cuts. However, with two months remaining before June, there's still time for the data to sway the Fed's decision. Despite this, market expectations for rate cuts remain steady.